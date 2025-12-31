India's auto PLI scheme hits ₹2,000cr milestone—what's in it for the industry?

Investments fuel green vehicles and homegrown tech

The scheme has already sparked over ₹35,000cr in investments, pushing India closer to its target and giving a major boost to zero-emission vehicles and local supply chains.

Out of 82 companies picked for the program, 18 have nailed the required investment and "make-in-India" goals (think at least half of each vehicle made locally).

The government is also holding companies accountable—10 firms that missed their targets could lose their bank guarantees.