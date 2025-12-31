Vodafone Idea gets a ₹5,836cr lifeline from its promoters

Of the total ₹8,369 crore owed, ₹1,975 crore has already landed. The rest will show up as ₹2,307 crore in cash over the next year and through 3.28 billion Vodafone Group shares (worth about ₹3,529 crore right now), which the company can sell when it needs.

Why does this matter for Vodafone Idea?

With debts piling up to over ₹54,000 crore and big payments due for spectrum and 5G rollout plans across 17 cities by September, this cash boost is crucial.

It gives Vodafone Idea some breathing room to manage old dues and push ahead with its much-needed network upgrades—something that's been tough as India's third-largest telecom player under serious pressure.