Oyo's parent Prism files for ₹6,650cr IPO (3rd time's the charm?) Business Dec 31, 2025

Prism, which owns the Oyo hotel chain, just filed confidentially for an IPO with SEBI—aiming to raise up to ₹6,650 crore (about $742 million).

This is Prism's third try at going public after earlier attempts in 2021 and 2024 didn't pan out. The new target is 40-60% less than their original plan.

For FY2025, Prism posted ₹6,253 crore in revenue (up 16%) and a net profit of ₹245 crore.