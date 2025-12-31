Oyo's parent Prism files for ₹6,650cr IPO (3rd time's the charm?)
Prism, which owns the Oyo hotel chain, just filed confidentially for an IPO with SEBI—aiming to raise up to ₹6,650 crore (about $742 million).
This is Prism's third try at going public after earlier attempts in 2021 and 2024 didn't pan out. The new target is 40-60% less than their original plan.
For FY2025, Prism posted ₹6,253 crore in revenue (up 16%) and a net profit of ₹245 crore.
What does Prism actually do?
Headquartered in Gurugram, Prism runs Oyo—a brand known for budget hotels across the globe.
Their recent growth comes from expanding into premium stays and using tech to streamline operations.
Other details
Prism first tried to go public in 2021 but faced regulatory pushback and later withdrew its draft in 2024.
This latest attempt comes after opposition from its largest shareholder, SoftBank; if all goes well, they're eyeing a March 2026 listing at a $7 billion valuation.