India's Awfis posts ₹439 cr revenue, net profit ₹30.8 cr
Business
Awfis, India's co-working solutions provider, just had a great quarter: revenue jumped 20% to ₹439 crore and net profit almost doubled to ₹30.8 crore compared to last year.
Their total income hit ₹464.3 crore, showing how popular flexible workspaces are getting.
Awfis's coworking drives over 83% revenue
Most of Awfis's money (over 83%) comes from its coworking spaces, which saw a healthy 22% boost this quarter.
Construction and fit-out projects added another ₹75.2 crore.
Even with higher expenses, smart financial moves helped profits rise by 28% over last quarter.
After sharing these results, Awfis shares closed at ₹241.2, valuing the company at ₹1,726 crore.