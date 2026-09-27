India's AYUSH sector grows almost 17% to $36.92B in 2024-25
Business
India's AYUSH sector, which covers Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, is on track for major growth.
According to a new report shared at the 11th Ayurveda Day in Nagpur, the industry is growing fast (almost 17% each year) and its economic contribution was estimated at nearly $36.92 billion in 2024-25.
AYUSH could reach $318B by 2047
AYUSH isn't just about wellness trends; it's also creating real opportunities.
The sector could be worth up to $318 billion by 2047 and support around 1.76 million jobs.
Most of the revenue comes from clinics and day-care centers, with Ayurveda leading the way.
Experts say boosting digital skills and global standards will help AYUSH go even further, both in India and worldwide.