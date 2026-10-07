India's B2B apparel market hits $2.1 billion as uniforms spread
India's B2B apparel market has jumped to $2.1 billion in just five years, mostly because uniforms are now everywhere, from hospitals and hotels to delivery apps.
Uniforms have moved beyond factory floors and are now a key part of how brands present themselves.
The gig economy is a big driver too, with more delivery and service workers needing branded outfits to build trust.
Manufacturing leads smart uniform spend ₹4,800cr
Companies are investing heavily in smart uniforms, especially in industrial and manufacturing sectors (₹4,800 crore), hospitality (₹2,900 crore), and internal security (₹2,200 crore) sectors.
With the gig economy growing fast (India had more than 6 million active monthly gig workers across delivery, ride-hailing, and home services in 2025), demand for uniforms is only going up.
This trend also reflects the bigger picture: India's total apparel industry is booming, set to reach $146 billion by 2029.