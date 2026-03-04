India's beauty market to reach $39 billion by FY30 (around 2030)
Business
India's beauty and personal care (BPC) market is on track to reach $39 billion by FY30 (around 2030), making it the world's fourth largest.
This surge comes from rising incomes, more people living in cities, and changing tastes.
Key trends in BPC market
Gen Z is already driving about 45% of total BPC spending; Gen Alpha is also emerging as a contributor.
Online shopping—especially quick commerce—is set to make up about 30% of online BPC sales.
Skincare and sun care will lead the way, while some new-age brands could cross ₹100 crore in yearly revenue.
Shift toward cleaner products
Ingredient-focused natural and Ayurvedic products are becoming favorites as people look for cleaner options—a trend that's expected to keep growing in the coming years.