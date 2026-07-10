India's big cities hold over 5.2L unsold homes, sales unchanged

Luxury 20-50cr unsold inventory rises 52%

It's taking just as long as before (about six quarters) to clear out existing stock, even though prices keep rising.

The luxury segment (think ₹20-50 crore homes) stands out: unsold inventory there shot up by 52%, and it could take over three years to sell what's left.

Meanwhile, NCR has over a lakh unsold flats with slower movement, but Mumbai leads in total numbers, yet thanks to strong demand and redevelopment in premium areas, its inventory is moving a bit faster and prices are climbing by around 3% to 5%.