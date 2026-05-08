India's biggest telcos oppose TRAI's short voice and SMS packs
Business
India's biggest telecom companies aren't happy with TRAI's new idea to offer more voice-and-SMS-only recharge packs, especially shorter ones meant for people using basic phones or watching their budgets.
Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea say there just isn't much demand for these plans, and they worry it could lead to more spam calls and slow down digital adoption.
Telcos say longer-validity packs save money
The companies argue that longer-validity packs actually save money in the long run, even if they cost more upfront.
Airtel warns that splitting users into "data-excluded" groups could undo progress on digital inclusion.
Meanwhile, consumer groups supporting TRAI want clearer rules so affordable plans are easier to find.