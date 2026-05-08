India's biggest telcos oppose TRAI's short voice and SMS packs Business May 08, 2026

India's biggest telecom companies aren't happy with TRAI's new idea to offer more voice-and-SMS-only recharge packs, especially shorter ones meant for people using basic phones or watching their budgets.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea say there just isn't much demand for these plans, and they worry it could lead to more spam calls and slow down digital adoption.