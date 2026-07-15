India's BoP deficit narrows to $4.4bn in May 2026
Business
India's balance of payments (BoP) deficit narrowed to $4.4 billion in May 2026, down from $6.6 billion in April, but that's a big shift from the $4.4 billion surplus seen last year.
The main reasons: more money leaving the country through foreign investments and a growing current account deficit as imports keep outpacing exports.
India's trade deficit rises to $27.9bn
Imports hit $74 billion while exports were only $46.1 billion, pushing the trade deficit up to $27.9 billion (from $22.6 billion last May).
At the same time, foreign investors pulled out billions, leading to a net capital outflow of $2.4 billion, while remittances from abroad jumped to $13.6 billion, offering some relief against all that financial pressure.