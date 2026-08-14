India's BoP posts $8.1 billion deficit in April-June 2026 quarter

The current account deficit grew slightly to $3.1 billion this quarter, and June saw an even bigger gap compared to last year.

On the bright side, Net transfers, which include remittances from Indian workers overseas, rose to $11.9 billion in June, and the capital account, which includes foreign portfolio investments, saw an inflow of $9.1 billion in June 2026, way up from last year's outflow.

Policy measures to boost dollar inflows have prompted analysts to forecast a near-neutral or modest surplus in BoP for the fiscal year ending March 2027.