India's BoP posts $8.1 billion deficit in April-June 2026 quarter
India's balance of payments, or BoP, showed a deficit of $8.1 billion for April-June 2026, a big shift from last year's $4.5 billion surplus.
The first two months were rough, but June brought some relief with a $2.9 billion surplus instead of the previous year's deficit.
Analysts expect near-neutral FY2027 BoP
The current account deficit grew slightly to $3.1 billion this quarter, and June saw an even bigger gap compared to last year.
On the bright side, Net transfers, which include remittances from Indian workers overseas, rose to $11.9 billion in June, and the capital account, which includes foreign portfolio investments, saw an inflow of $9.1 billion in June 2026, way up from last year's outflow.
Policy measures to boost dollar inflows have prompted analysts to forecast a near-neutral or modest surplus in BoP for the fiscal year ending March 2027.