India's BoP surplus $45.4bn August 2026 on inflows and remittances
Business
India posted its balance of payments (BoP) surplus: $45.4 billion in August 2026, a huge shift from last year's $5.6 billion deficit, according to the RBI.
This jump happened even with a current account deficit of $5.2 billion, thanks mostly to massive capital inflows and rising remittances from overseas Indians.
RBI deposit scheme nets over $143bn
The RBI's new policies, like the foreign exchange deposit scheme announced in June, played a big part, pulling in over $143 billion by mid-September, with most coming from overseas deposits.
Still, there are concerns: ongoing tensions like the Iran war have pushed up oil prices and pressured the rupee earlier this year, reminding everyone that India's economy isn't totally out of the woods yet.