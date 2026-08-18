India's borrowers with 4+ lenders fall to 1.35 million as of end-June 2026

Good news for India's microfinance world: the number of borrowers juggling loans from more than four lenders has dropped sharply, with about 5.6 million borrowers having loans from more than four lenders at the end of March 2024 to just 1.35 million as of end-June 2026 (only 2% of all borrowers).

Even though these folks still owe ₹14,711 crore, stricter lending rules seem to be working and helping keep things in check.