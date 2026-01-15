India's Budget 2026: What you need to know
India's latest budget is all about building for the future—think more spending on infrastructure, railways, roads, and defense with a ₹11.21 lakh crore boost (that's 10% higher than last year).
There's also ₹1.5 lakh crore in loans for states to help push these upgrades.
Why should you care?
This budget aims to make India more self-reliant and future-ready.
There are new moves like increased credit guarantee cover for select categories (e.g., micro & small enterprises: from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore; start-ups: from ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore; exporter MSMEs: up to ₹20 crore), 10 lakh credit cards (with a ₹5 lakh limit) for micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal and a revamped PM SVANidhi to provide UPI-linked credit cards with a ₹30,000 limit for street vendors, and a massive Urban Challenge Fund for smarter cities.
The Jal Jeevan Mission gets funding, while tax reliefs—like making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free—could mean more money in your pocket.
Plus, there's support lined up for gig workers, youth skilling programs, and revamped schemes for street vendors.
Basically: more opportunities and support if you're starting out or looking ahead.