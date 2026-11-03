India's bulk Scotch imports surge nearly 1,000% after India-UK pact

India just saw a massive spike in bulk Scotch whisky imports from the UK up nearly 1,000% this August compared to last year.

This big jump happened right after the new India-UK free trade agreement kicked in on July 15, cutting tariffs on large shipments from 150% down to 75%.

As a result, more Scotch is coming in bigger containers (over 2-liter), with those volumes rising by nearly 679%.