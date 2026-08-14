India's C2S trained over 68,000 and seeks 85,000 chip experts
Business
India's Chips to Startup (C2S) program is all about building up the country's chip design skills.
Run by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it has already trained more than 68,000 students and aims for 85,000 new experts in integrated circuits, so if you're into tech, this is a pretty exciting time.
Academic institutions complete 254 chip designs
Thanks to C2S, academic institutions have finished 254 chip designs and gained access to industry-grade Electronic Design Automation tools from companies like Synopsys and Cadence.
This hands-on experience is helping students turn ideas into manufacturing-ready designs, and making India less reliant on overseas expertise.