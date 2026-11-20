India's capital goods industry poised for $1-$1.2tn by 2047
Big things are brewing for India's capital goods industry: it's on track to hit a whopping $1 to $1.2 trillion by 2047, thanks to booming investments in semiconductors, data centers, defense, and clean energy.
Spending in these sectors is set to soar over the next few years. According to a recent survey, 73% of respondents were optimistic about the future, with nearly two-thirds planning to ramp up their investments.
CII-BCG report urges domestic tech investments
There's a strong focus on building more tech within India itself, aiming to cut down imports and boost exports so that over 40% of what's made here goes global by 2047.
The latest CII-BCG report says hitting these ambitious goals will take smart investments in research and development, technology transfer, domestic component manufacturing, and skill development.
If all goes well, India could become a major player in the world's capital goods scene.