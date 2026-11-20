Big things are brewing for India's capital goods industry: it's on track to hit a whopping $1 to $1.2 trillion by 2047, thanks to booming investments in semiconductors, data centers, defense, and clean energy.

Spending in these sectors is set to soar over the next few years. According to a recent survey, 73% of respondents were optimistic about the future, with nearly two-thirds planning to ramp up their investments.