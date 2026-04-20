India's CCI gives Apple 2-week extension before May 21 hearing
Apple's big antitrust case in India is heading for a final hearing on May 21, 2026.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) just gave Apple two extra weeks to hand over key financial details that could decide how much it might have to pay for breaking competition rules.
The buzz is all about possible fines, since Apple hasn't fully complied with CCI's requests since October 2024.
Apple accused over App Store fees
At the heart of it, Apple's accused of using its App Store power unfairly, forcing app makers to use its payment system and pay commission fees.
Apple says it barely has a slice of the Indian market, since Android dominates there.
Still, legal experts warn that missing data could hurt Apple if penalties are based on global revenue, potentially landing it with a fine as high as $38 billion.