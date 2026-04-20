India's CCI gives Apple 2-week extension before May 21 hearing Business Apr 20, 2026

Apple's big antitrust case in India is heading for a final hearing on May 21, 2026.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) just gave Apple two extra weeks to hand over key financial details that could decide how much it might have to pay for breaking competition rules.

The buzz is all about possible fines, since Apple hasn't fully complied with CCI's requests since October 2024.