India's CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran urges firms boost skills, innovation

Budget eases GCC tax rules

The latest budget makes things simpler for GCCs with easier tax rules and support for expanding into smaller cities, not just the big metros.

Nageswaran highlighted that although AI will take over repetitive jobs, well-run teams can actually become more valuable.

He urged companies to get their workforce ready for these changes so India can stay ahead in the global AI game, saying that AI will eliminate repetitive tasks but can also increase the value of well-run centers.