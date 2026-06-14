India's CEA V Anantha Nageswaran warns of AI stock bubble

Christopher Wood warns of market correction

Nageswaran isn't convinced by big profit projections from AI, saying they're "this is going to be such a productivity bonanza, you won't need anybody to produce the output," and mostly benefit capital owners instead of workers.

Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood agrees. He warns that too much money pouring into these sectors could trigger a market correction soon.

Even with massive spending on AI infrastructure and huge valuations of SpaceX, both experts think current prices might not reflect real risks ahead.