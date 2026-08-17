India's CERC lets green power developers retain connection with fees
Big update for India's clean energy push: CERC now allows green power developers to keep their grid connection even if they miss project deadlines.
Instead of losing access right away, they can pay daily fees for delays, helping projects stay on track and making better use of the limited transmission network.
CERC sets delay fees and limits
If a project is held up by land or financing issues, developers pay 1,000 rupees per megawatt per day; if it's stuck at the commercial launch stage, it's 3,000 rupees per megawatt per day.
There are clear limits: three months extra for land acquisition, six months for funding, and up to a year to get things running.
Miss those new deadlines? The grid connectivity and associated bank guarantees risk being lost.
This move aims to balance fair access with India's big goal of ramping up non-fossil fuel power from 300 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts.