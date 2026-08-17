India's CERC lets green power developers retain connection with fees

If a project is held up by land or financing issues, developers pay 1,000 rupees per megawatt per day; if it's stuck at the commercial launch stage, it's 3,000 rupees per megawatt per day.

There are clear limits: three months extra for land acquisition, six months for funding, and up to a year to get things running.

Miss those new deadlines? The grid connectivity and associated bank guarantees risk being lost.

This move aims to balance fair access with India's big goal of ramping up non-fossil fuel power from 300 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts.