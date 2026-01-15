India's chemical market set to double by 2030, says BCG
India's chemical industry is on track to hit $300 billion by 2030, up from $150 billion today.
This surge is thanks to more people spending on beauty products and new construction materials as incomes rise, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report.
Big chance in semiconductor chemicals
Making semiconductors needs over 40 special chemicals—most of which India still imports from places like Japan and Taiwan.
With major investments rolling in, there's a $1 billion opening for local producers to step up.
What companies need to do next
To really cash in, companies should pick one big focus for the next decade, put customers' needs first (not just bulk sales), invest in R&D and digital tools, and look at global partnerships.
As BCG's Amit Gandhi puts it: Indian firms now have the "capability, capital, and credibility" for bold moves.