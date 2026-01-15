India's chemical market set to double by 2030, says BCG

Making semiconductors needs over 40 special chemicals—most of which India still imports from places like Japan and Taiwan . With major investments rolling in, there's a $1 billion opening for local producers to step up.

What companies need to do next

To really cash in, companies should pick one big focus for the next decade, put customers' needs first (not just bulk sales), invest in R&D and digital tools, and look at global partnerships.

As BCG's Amit Gandhi puts it: Indian firms now have the "capability, capital, and credibility" for bold moves.