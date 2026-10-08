India's clean energy plans hit by battery storage project cancelations

India's big plans for clean energy are running into trouble because of issues with battery storage, which is key for solar and wind power.

Since 2018, 24 GWh worth of battery projects have been canceled or re-tendered, with the sub-₹2/kWh issue tied to a separate 22 GWh tranche under the VGF 2.0 plan, even though as per current trends, BESS tariff must be at least ₹2.4 per unit to be seen viable.

This has led to major cancelations, like NTPC's deal with GR Infraprojects and West Bengal's big storage project.