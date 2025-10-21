India's coal imports remain stable in August

Non-coking coal (the type mostly used for power) saw a noticeable dip—down to 11.55 million tons from last year's 13.04 million in August. Meanwhile, coking coal (used for making steel) edged up a bit to 4.82 million tons from 4.53 million last year. Over five months, non-coking coal imports dropped by over six million tons year-on-year, while coking coal actually increased.

Reasons for the drop in demand

The main reason for less importing: demand took a hit because this year's monsoon dragged on longer than usual, mjunction services CEO Vinaya Varma explained, noting that this occurred before the festive period.

But don't expect it to stay this way—coal demand is expected to grow in the mid-to-long term, supported by a strong pipeline of thermal power projects being planned and announced across India.