India's coal imports remain stable in August
India's coal imports slipped by just 0.6% this August, landing at 20.58 million tons—almost the same as last year, according to mjunction services.
This small drop fits with what's been happening since April: total coal imports from April to August reached 118.07 million tons, down from 121.18 million tons during the same stretch in 2024.
Non-coking coal saw a noticeable dip
Non-coking coal (the type mostly used for power) saw a noticeable dip—down to 11.55 million tons from last year's 13.04 million in August.
Meanwhile, coking coal (used for making steel) edged up a bit to 4.82 million tons from 4.53 million last year.
Over five months, non-coking coal imports dropped by over six million tons year-on-year, while coking coal actually increased.
Reasons for the drop in demand
The main reason for less importing: demand took a hit because this year's monsoon dragged on longer than usual, mjunction services CEO Vinaya Varma explained, noting that this occurred before the festive period.
But don't expect it to stay this way—coal demand is expected to grow in the mid-to-long term, supported by a strong pipeline of thermal power projects being planned and announced across India.