India's coffee exports rise 25% H1 FY27 export value 10%
Business
India's coffee exports shot up by 25% in the first half of fiscal 2027, crossing over 2.42 lakh tons.
While that sounds huge, global price swings meant the export value only rose by 10% to $1.17 billion.
In rupees, though, exporters felt a bigger boost, up 21% from last year.
India Arabica exports 33% Robusta 28%
Arabica parchment exports jumped 33%, and Robusta cherry shipments climbed 28%. Instant coffee wasn't left behind either, with a solid 25.5% surge.
Italy stayed India's top buyer (followed by Germany and Russia), helping total exports stand at 452,000 tons for the coffee crop year 2025-26 (ending September 2026).