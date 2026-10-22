India's copper demand climbs 12% in FY2026 versus 7.7% GDP
Business
India's copper demand shot up by 12% in FY2026, way ahead of the country's 7.7% GDP growth.
This big boost came mostly from infrastructure, automotive, and construction projects, with infrastructure alone seeing a huge 29% jump.
Policy support keeps copper demand high
More investment in roads, buildings, and cars is fueling this copper craze.
The auto sector saw a 14% rise thanks to higher car sales, while building and construction grew by 9% as cities expanded.
ICA India's Mayur Karmarkar summed it up: supportive policies for infrastructure and clean energy are keeping copper in high demand.