India's core industries just had a strong October, with output rising 10.9%, a solid boost from September's 8.2%.

The Index of Core Industries (ICI) credits much of this surge to iron ore, which shot up by 26.4%.

Coal and electricity weren't far behind, growing by more than 20% each.

For the April-October stretch, overall growth hit 6%, way up from last year's 2.3%.