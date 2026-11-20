India's core industries expand 10.9% in October, iron ore leads
India's core industries just had a strong October, with output rising 10.9%, a solid boost from September's 8.2%.
The Index of Core Industries (ICI) credits much of this surge to iron ore, which shot up by 26.4%.
Coal and electricity weren't far behind, growing by more than 20% each.
For the April-October stretch, overall growth hit 6%, way up from last year's 2.3%.
Cement steel refinery rise, others decline
Iron ore was the star performer, but cement (up 15.4%), steel (7.3%), and refinery products (3.4%) also helped push things forward.
Not every sector had a great month, natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizers recorded negative growth, but overall, these eight industries tracked by the ICI are showing real resilience and remain key to India's economic momentum and infrastructure growth.