India's core industries slow to 0.5% growth in May 2026
Business
India's core industries (think steel, cement, electricity, coal, and more) grew by only 0.5% in May 2026 compared to last year.
That's a big drop from April's 1.8%, showing the economy is off to a slow start this fiscal year.
The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) tracks these sectors and gives us a snapshot of how industrial activity is shaping up.
India's April-May cumulative growth 1.1%
Steel, cement, and electricity production actually increased in May, but overall growth slowed despite positive performance in those sectors.
With cumulative growth for April-May at just 1.1%, it's clear some industries are struggling while others manage to push ahead, a mixed bag that suggests India may need fresh ideas to boost its industrial momentum.