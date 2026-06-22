India's core industries slow to 0.5% growth in May 2026 Business Jun 22, 2026

India's core industries (think steel, cement, electricity, coal, and more) grew by only 0.5% in May 2026 compared to last year.

That's a big drop from April's 1.8%, showing the economy is off to a slow start this fiscal year.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) tracks these sectors and gives us a snapshot of how industrial activity is shaping up.