India's core sector contracts 0.4% in March 2026, fertilizer plunges

India's FY 2025-26 core growth 2.6%

While most sectors struggled, steel production grew by 2.2% and cement was up by 4%, showing there's still demand for building and infrastructure.

Natural gas was a standout too, jumping 6.4%.

For the full financial year 2025-26, overall core sector growth was a modest 2.6%, reflecting both challenges and resilience in India's economy right now.