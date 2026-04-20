India's core sector contracts 0.4% in March 2026, fertilizer plunges
Business
India's core sector shrank by 0.4% in March 2026, hinting at a slowdown in the backbone industries that power everything from electricity to transport.
The biggest drops came from crude oil (down 5.7%), coal (down 4%), and fertilizer (which plummeted by 24.6%).
Even electricity output dipped slightly.
India's FY 2025-26 core growth 2.6%
While most sectors struggled, steel production grew by 2.2% and cement was up by 4%, showing there's still demand for building and infrastructure.
Natural gas was a standout too, jumping 6.4%.
For the full financial year 2025-26, overall core sector growth was a modest 2.6%, reflecting both challenges and resilience in India's economy right now.