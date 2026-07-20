India's core sector growth 5% in June, iron ore soars
Business
India's main industries just got a boost: core sector growth hit 5% in June 2026, the strongest jump in five months and up from May's 3.2%.
Iron ore was the star, with production soaring by nearly 44%, while cement and electricity also saw solid gains at almost 10% each.
India April-June core growth 3.6%
Steel and coal chipped in with modest increases, but some sectors like natural gas, refinery products, crude oil, and fertilizers actually slipped.
Looking at April-June as a whole, overall growth reached 3.6%, way up from last year's sluggish 1%.
The index itself got an update this year: iron ore is now officially part of the core group, bringing the total to nine key industries.