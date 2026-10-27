India's crude import price hits $120.46 per barrel, decade high

Oil prices peaked at $123.72 on October 26, a level not seen since 2012, pushing the country's April-September import bill up by 35% to $81.1 billion compared with last year.

Companies like HPCL and BPCL are feeling the squeeze too, with rising costs cutting into their profits.

Experts warn that if oil jumps another $10 per barrel, it could widen India's current account deficit by 0.3% of GDP, a sign of just how much these price hikes matter for everyone's wallet.