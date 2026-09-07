India's crude import price hits $99.35, highest in 3 months
Business
India's crude oil import price just shot up to $99.35 a barrel, the highest in three months, and could cross $100 soon.
This jump is linked to global tensions (think U.S.-Iran drama) and shaky oil markets, which are making India's imports pricier.
Brent at $96.28, Indian demand rising
Global oil prices have surged over 9% lately, with Brent crude at $96.28 a barrel.
Back home, India's gasoline and diesel benchmarks have also spiked.
Fuel demand is rising, gasoline use jumped nearly 8% in August compared with last year.
Experts say if these high prices stick around, we might see pump prices go up too, though for now they have largely remained unchanged.