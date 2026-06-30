India's crude oil imports normalize through diversified sourcing, HSBC says Business Jun 30, 2026

India's crude oil imports are back to normal, even with ongoing Middle East tensions.

According to HSBC, refiners have gotten smart about where they buy from, cutting down on Gulf suppliers and ramping up purchases from Russia, the US Oman, West Africa, and South America.

This flexible approach has helped keep supplies steady while dodging some of the risks tied to the Gulf region.