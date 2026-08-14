India's current account deficit hits $6.2 billion in June 2026
India's current account deficit (CAD) hit $6.2 billion in June 2026, flipping from a surplus last year.
The main reason? Imports shot up much faster than exports, pushing the trade gap wider, even though earnings from services and money transfers helped soften the blow.
Trade deficit widens to $30.2 billion
Goods imports soared to $71.4 billion, while exports only reached $41.2 billion, so the trade deficit ballooned to $30.2 billion compared to last year's $19.2 billion.
On the bright side, India saw more cash coming in from services ($17.9 billion) and transfer receipts ($11.9 billion), which offered some relief.
April-June payments gap $8.1 billion
For April-June fiscal 2027, CAD edged up slightly to $3.1 billion from last year's $2.9 billion, as the trade deficit grew but was partly offset by stronger services and transfers, though a capital account shortfall led to an overall payments gap of $8.1 billion for the quarter.