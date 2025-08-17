India's current account deficit to touch 1.2% in FY26: Report

Trade deficit swelled to $27.35 billion in July

July 2025 saw India's trade deficit jump to $27.35 billion as imports—mainly fossil fuels and capital goods—rose sharply.

Oil prices have a big impact here: just a $10 per barrel swing can impact the annual current account balance by approximately $15 billion.

Even services, which usually help balance things out, posted a slightly lower surplus last month.

All this highlights why boosting exports and staying competitive globally matters more than ever for India right now.