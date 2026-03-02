India's current account deficit widens to $13.2 billion
Business
India's current account deficit (basically, how much more we're spending than earning with the world) widened to $13.2 billion in Q3 FY26—up from $11.3 billion a year earlier.
The main culprit? A bigger trade gap, as imports outpaced exports by $93.6 billion.
Services and remittances help balance things out
Even with the wider deficit, India got a boost from its booming tech and business services—net services receipts rose to $57.5 billion.
Money sent home by Indians working abroad (remittances) also hit $36.9 billion, helping balance things out a bit.
GDP growth hits 7.8%
Here's the good news: India's GDP growth was 7.8% in Q3 FY26 (the January first advance estimate for full-year FY26 put growth at 7.4%), thanks to solid demand at home and more investment.