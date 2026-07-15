India's current account posts $2 billion deficit in May

Exports did grow (up to $46.1 billion from last year's $38.7 billion), but imports jumped even more, hitting $74 billion.

On the bright side, steady service exports ($15.7 billion) and higher net transfers ($13.6 billion) helped cushion things a bit.

However, foreign investors pulled out funds, leading to a capital outflow of $2.4 billion and leaving India with an overall balance of payments deficit of $4.4 billion for the month.