India's dark stores are about to explode in number

Major metros like Delhi-NCR (400 stores), Bengaluru (360), Mumbai (250), and Chennai (190) currently host most of these dark stores—about two-thirds. But here's the twist: one-third have already popped up in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, showing that quick delivery is no longer just a "big city" thing.

Q-commerce is getting bigger—and smarter

Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto are key players in the market.

Even Unilever expects quick commerce to make up as much as 15% of its sales in the next three-four years, from 2-3% currently—a big jump from today's numbers.

Developers are also moving from makeshift spaces to custom-built stores to keep up with all that demand.