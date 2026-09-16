India's data center pipeline 3,860 MW backed by US$29.9bn
Business
India's data center development pipeline through 2030 has reached 3,860 MW, with nearly US$29.9 billion in development capital fueling the surge.
Mumbai is leading the pack, but Hyderabad and Chennai are also seeing substantial development as digital demand explodes across the country.
India's top 7 markets added 178MW
Just in the first half of 2026, the country's top seven data center markets added 178 MW of new capacity, reaching a total of 1,789 MW.
There's a massive pipeline too: 509 MW under construction and 3,351 MW in the planning stage.
With cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru joining the race for cloud and AI infrastructure, India is becoming a major digital hub in Asia, right when everyone needs faster internet and smarter tech.