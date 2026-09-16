India's data center pipeline 3,860 MW backed by US$29.9bn

Just in the first half of 2026, the country's top seven data center markets added 178 MW of new capacity, reaching a total of 1,789 MW.

There's a massive pipeline too: 509 MW under construction and 3,351 MW in the planning stage.

With cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru joining the race for cloud and AI infrastructure, India is becoming a major digital hub in Asia, right when everyone needs faster internet and smarter tech.