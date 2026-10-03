India's data center preleasing more than doubles to 1.2GW
Business
India's data center preleasing has more than doubled in just a year, hitting 1.2 gigawatts by June 2026.
This surge is thanks to skyrocketing demand for AI and cloud services (think tools like ChatGPT) and big tech names like AWS, Microsoft, and Google locking in space early so they don't miss out.
India could reach 5.6GW by 2030
With over $250 billion pouring into India's data center scene, the country is fast becoming a global hub.
Capacity was at 1.7 gigawatts in June 2026 and could jump to 5.6 gigawatts by 2030.
Companies are racing to prelease because space is limited, tax perks make it even more attractive, and whoever gets in first will have an edge as AI keeps growing.