India's data centers struggle with grid, water, and land constraints
India's data centers, those behind-the-scenes hubs that keep our apps and AI running, are struggling with grid connectivity, water availability, and finding enough land to build on.
Ashish Mittal, Director of Consulting for Energy and Commodities at Crisil Intelligence, flagged these issues at an AI power-sector event, urging state governments to step up as AI adoption drives demand for data centers.
Ashish Mittal urges tech power partnership
Data centers need tons of electricity and water, so when resources are tight, everyone feels the pinch.
Mittal called for better teamwork between tech companies and power suppliers to sort out these challenges faster.
With smarter tech on the rise, there's hope resource needs could shrink. For now, solving these basics is key if India wants to keep up in the digital race.