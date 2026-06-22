India's deep tech startups poised for hundreds of millions funding
Big news for India's deep-tech scene: startups working on space and AI are expected to score "hundreds of millions" in funding over the next 12 months.
Sriram Viswanathan, founding managing partner at US-based investment firm Celesta Capital, says these companies are becoming vital for national security, and fields like defense, space tech, and next-generation AI chips have huge potential both at home and globally.
India's deep tech needs funding, support
While recent wins, like Skyroot Aerospace raising $60 million and Sarvam snagging $234 million, show progress, scaling up will need more cash and strong government support.
Viswanathan's fund has backed startups like 1Cell (AI cancer diagnostics), but he points out that India still faces hurdles with engineering depth and lacks depth.
He believes smart government moves in semiconductors and electronics could help bridge gaps and boost India's tech game worldwide.