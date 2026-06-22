India's deep tech startups poised for hundreds of millions funding Business Jun 22, 2026

Big news for India's deep-tech scene: startups working on space and AI are expected to score "hundreds of millions" in funding over the next 12 months.

Sriram Viswanathan, founding managing partner at US-based investment firm Celesta Capital, says these companies are becoming vital for national security, and fields like defense, space tech, and next-generation AI chips have huge potential both at home and globally.