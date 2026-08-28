India's defense ministry simplifies export rules to ₹50,000cr by 2029-30

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says the goal is to help Indian defense companies reach more global markets while keeping security top of mind.

Key updates include dropping extra checks for exporting non-lethal defense items to most destinations, with appropriate safeguards remaining for sensitive countries, and consolidating three existing OGEL SOPs, covering major platforms and equipment, parts and components, and intra-company transfer of technology, into one unified framework with a longer validity, now three years instead of two.

The new rules also allow civil end-use exports of specified parts and components of small-calibre arms and protective equipment, which should make things smoother for manufacturers, especially smaller businesses.