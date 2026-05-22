India's diesel spike and outages risk ₹300cr telecom costs

Government and telcos tackle tower power

The government is teaming up with telecom firms to fix electricity shortages at tower sites, but some states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are still facing major power gaps as heat waves push demand sky-high.

Companies are trying out solar panels and better batteries to cut down on diesel use, while industry groups urge the government for more reliable grid power and clearer outage schedules.

Everyone's looking for smarter ways to keep your phone signal strong without breaking the bank—or the planet.