India's diesel spike and outages risk ₹300cr telecom costs
India's telecom companies are having a tough summer. Power outages and a spike in diesel prices, thanks to global tensions, are making it expensive to keep mobile networks running.
With diesel now costing ₹91.58 per liter in Delhi, operators might see their costs jump by ₹300 crore this year just to keep towers online during blackouts.
Government and telcos tackle tower power
The government is teaming up with telecom firms to fix electricity shortages at tower sites, but some states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are still facing major power gaps as heat waves push demand sky-high.
Companies are trying out solar panels and better batteries to cut down on diesel use, while industry groups urge the government for more reliable grid power and clearer outage schedules.
Everyone's looking for smarter ways to keep your phone signal strong without breaking the bank—or the planet.