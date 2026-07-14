India's direct tax collections rise 16.4% to 6.51L/cr mid July

Corporate taxes grew sharply, up 22% to ₹2.40 lakh crore, while individual and other non-corporate taxes rose nearly 12%, reaching more than ₹3.84 lakh crore.

The government issued ₹1.22 lakh crore in refunds (a 14.57% increase).

Looking ahead, the target for FY27 is set at ₹26.97 lakh crore, aiming for another solid jump over last year's numbers.