India's discount brokerage industry sees sharp decline in clients

What's behind the drop?

Big names took the biggest hits: Zerodha lost 12.68 lakh clients, Groww dropped 10.32 lakh, and Angel One saw 9.96 lakh leave.

This wave of exits was fueled by stricter SEBI rules (think increased taxation and tighter margin requirements), plus a shaky stock market with lots of ups and downs and not-so-great company earnings.

Interestingly, a few brokerages like SBIcap Securities and Paytm Money actually grew their client base—proving some are still finding ways to thrive even when times get tough!