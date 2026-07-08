India's domestic air travel reached 1.54cr passengers in May

IndiGo carried almost 1cr domestic passengers

IndiGo stayed miles ahead, flying almost one crore people and holding nearly two-thirds of the market.

Air India Group followed with about one-quarter share, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet trailed behind.

Flights were packed too (Akasa led with a 92.5% load factor), though a tiny 0.55% of flights got canceled, mostly due to technical or weather issues.