India's domestic air travel reached 1.54cr passengers in May
Business
India's domestic skies were buzzing this May, with airlines flying 1.54 crore passengers, a solid jump from last year's 1.40 crore.
The surge was fueled by stronger summer travel demand and improved load factors.
IndiGo carried almost 1cr domestic passengers
IndiGo stayed miles ahead, flying almost one crore people and holding nearly two-thirds of the market.
Air India Group followed with about one-quarter share, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet trailed behind.
Flights were packed too (Akasa led with a 92.5% load factor), though a tiny 0.55% of flights got canceled, mostly due to technical or weather issues.