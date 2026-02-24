India's e-commerce market to double by 2030
India's online shopping scene is booming—BCG predicts the e-commerce market will jump from around $130 billion now to nearly $300 billion by 2030.
E-retail and e-services are leading the charge, with everything from phones and travel bookings to movie tickets seeing big growth.
Rural shoppers, small sellers, and instant deliveries
Tier II and III cities are stepping up, while category-focused platforms now account for more than 60% of online spending and quick commerce (think instant deliveries) grows at a wild pace.
By 2030, India could have 440 million online shoppers—30% from rural areas.
Plus, small sellers are thriving: about 90% say they're reaching more customers nationwide thanks to these platforms.
What this means for you
If you shop or sell online, this means more choices, access to faster delivery options in many areas, and bigger opportunities—across many parts of the country.