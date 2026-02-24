India's e-commerce market to double by 2030

Rural shoppers, small sellers, and instant deliveries

Tier II and III cities are stepping up, while category-focused platforms now account for more than 60% of online spending and quick commerce (think instant deliveries) grows at a wild pace.

By 2030, India could have 440 million online shoppers—30% from rural areas.

Plus, small sellers are thriving: about 90% say they're reaching more customers nationwide thanks to these platforms.