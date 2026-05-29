India's ECLGS 5.0 disburses ₹25,000 cr for West Asia-hit firms

ECLGS 5.0 capped at ₹2.55L cr

ECLGS 5.0 is set to boost credit flow up to ₹2.55 lakh crore, with ₹5,000 crore earmarked especially for airlines.

MSMEs get full credit guarantee coverage, while non-MSMEs get 90%, thanks to the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.

Loans for MSMEs and other businesses come with a five-year term and a one-year break before repayment starts, while airlines have a seven-year term and a two-year moratorium.