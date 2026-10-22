India's eco pulse rises to 56.3 as vehicle sales jump
Business
India's economy got a boost in September, with the Moneycontrol Eco Pulse index climbing to 56.3.
Vehicle sales were among the strongest contributors: four-wheelers shot up by 32.4% year-on-year, and tractor sales rose too, showing rural areas were spending more.
India PMIs strong but unemployment rises
Manufacturing and services both picked up steam, with key indicators (PMIs) staying strong.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: the unemployment rate edged up to 6.9%, and more people turned to rural job schemes for work.
Meanwhile, credit card payments dipped even as other types of loans grew, so while some parts of the economy are thriving, others are feeling the pinch.